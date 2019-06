GREENSBORO, N.C. — An SUV crashed into a Greensboro spa Wednesday, according to police.

At about 12:01 p.m., officers responded to the Dudley’s Beauty Center and Spa at 709 E. Market St.

Police say no one was taken to the hospital and only minor injuries were reported.

The vehicle was reportedly in the parking lot before smashing through the spa window.

No charges have been filed.