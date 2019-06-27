× Trampoline park says user error caused 12-year-old’s death, will remove attraction

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than a week after a 12-year-old Gaston County boy died in a fall at the Altitude Trampoline Park, the company released the results of its internal investigation, which determined user error was the cause of death, WSOC reports.

Matthew Lu reportedly fell between 10 feet and 15 feet on June 19, suffering severe brain injuries. He was flown to Levine Children’s Hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, Altitude Trampoline Park issued a statement saying Lu fell from the “Clip ‘N Climb” structure because he did not self-clip into the belay system. The park said it conducted multiple interviews, reviewed surveillance footage, met with industry experts and inspected equipment to find that Lu’s harness was fitted properly and a staff member provided instructions on how to properly use the self-clip system.

Courtney Wilde, executive vice president of global operations for Altitude Trampoline Park, said the company made the decision to remove the “Clip ‘N Climb” from its Gastonia location.

“We would not expect our visitors, nor our team members to partake in this attraction after such a tragedy,” Wilde said, according to WSOC. “We felt we owed this young man, his family and park-goers nationwide due diligence to understand exactly what happened, leaving no question unanswered.”

The entire facility was closed for more than three days before re-opening some of its attractions again on Sunday.