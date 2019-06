× Traffic backs up after disabled vehicle stops on I-40 east in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A disabled vehicle on Interstate 40 is backing up traffic headed east on the highway, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The right lane is closed near Exit 193C for Silas Creek Parkway.

NCDOT reports the incident began at 7:35 a.m.

The scene is not expected to clear until 11:15 a.m.