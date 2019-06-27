Thief breaks into Greensboro home after finding garage door opener in unlocked car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A thief made his way inside of a Hamden Drive home in Greensboro and stole the homeowner's daughters car.

Ramine Ettefagh said his daughter, who is in town visiting for a couple days, left her car door unlocked and that's how the suspect was able to find the garage door opener and enter the house.

"They know what they`re doing 'cause they try to cover themselves up," said Ettefagh.

The homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured video of the thieves on the front steps of the home.

"We were inside the house. I mean, family`s in town; every bedroom has people in it. There`s dogs in the house," said Ettefagh.

Greensboro police are investigating this case, and they need help identifying the man seen on video.

Ettefagh has had experience with this kind of situation after a series of break-ins back in 2017 when a burglar got inside his home the exact same way, stealing car keys and driving away with the car.