× Suzanne Walsh named new president of Bennett College

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College announced on Thursday that the board of trustees has named a new president.

Suzanne Walsh will serve as the next president of the college.

“Walsh comes to the college from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and has significant experience working with organizations in transition and helping educational institutions find new ways to innovate,” the college said.

Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins left her position as president last Friday.

Walsh will officially begin her new role on Aug. 1.