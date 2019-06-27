× Search for suspect puts school on lockdown in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after a search for him caused a school lockdown Wednesday, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

At 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of West Bodenhamer Street.

Officers learned someone had been accidentally run over by a vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned Christin Donnell Nelson, of Winston-Salem, was involved in the disturbance and ran from the scene, the release said.

Nelson was seen around Kernersville Elementary School, which caused a school lockdown.

Nelson was later taken into custody around Old Winston Road and Hopkins Road. The lockdown was lifted.

Kernersville police say Nelson had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He has been charged with second-degree trespassing, breaking and entering, resist/delay/obstruct, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property.