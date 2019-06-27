Noel Ruebel won’t let age slow him down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Being competitive is the way Noel Ruebel has always been.

From his days as a high school star to Purdue University where he became an all-American to coaching at the division one level including at Wake Forest.

Ruebel is now involved in Masters Track events and has traveled the world competing.

While he can’t run as fast or jump as high at 62 as he once did, Ruebel is having fun and enjoying his sport more than ever.

If he can inspire someone else to keep moving, he says he’s happy to do so!