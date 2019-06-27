Nestlé’s Toll House is selling cookie dough that is safe to eat

Nestlé’s Toll House is now making edible cookie dough.

Now, some would argue cookie dough is edible anyway, but technically you’re not supposed to eat it. The CDC tells you to “say no to raw dough!”

But now cookie dough lovers need not worry about how safe it is to eat.

According to Instagram user @FamilyFoodDude, Toll House Edible Cookie Dough has arrived in pints.

The tasty treat comes in at least two flavors — chocolate chip and “peanut butter chocolate chip monster.”

The photo was taken at a Publix in Florida.

Others have shared photos of the new product too.

#tollhouse is not playing no games

It is unclear if the product will be available nationwide.

