More than 1,000 people want to adopt newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in Georgia woods

Posted 8:24 pm, June 27, 2019, by

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- More than 1,000 people have offered to adopt the newborn girl found abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia, WAGA reports.

"Baby India," as nurses have named her, was found on June 6 in a bag, covered in blood with her umbilical cord still attached.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared body camera video from when the baby was found on Tuesday and millions of people viewed the video.

The baby is in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

Authorities are still hoping to find the child's mother.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's tip line at (770) 888-7308.

