Milk tanker truck crashes on US 52 in Stokes County; driver taken to hospital

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital after a milk tanker truck crashed on U.S. 52, according to Stokes County EMS.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the left lane on both sides of the highway are closed near Exit 129 for Perch Road.

EMS says the small truck hit a blocking truck that was protecting a mowing crew.

The driver of the milk truck was injured and taken to a hospital.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 4:20 p.m.