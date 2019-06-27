High Point martial arts instructor makes first appearance in court on multiple child sex charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point martial arts instructor accused of child sexual assault made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, 23, of Winston-Salem, is charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult with a child being less than 15 years. Investigators also obtained warrants for 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Medina-Ramirez appeared via video for about four minutes.

His maximum possible sentence if life in prison without parole.

Medina-Ramirez stated that he plans to hire his own attorney.

The suspect answered only two questions in court and said nothing more even when given the opportunity to speak.

Medina-Ramirez turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

On June 10, police were told of a sexual assault involving three girls and the instructor at Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do at 3935 Brian Jordan Place in High Point.

Investigators concluded the alleged incidents happened between May 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.

Medina-Ramirez is being held under a $2 million bond.

The instructor was fired on May 31, one day after the company found out about what allegedly happened.

An attorney for Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do told FOX8 through at statement the instructor allegedly "engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women who are students at the same location."

Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do operates a group of family-oriented taekwondo schools throughout the Piedmont Triad.

You can read the full statement below: