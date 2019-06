Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters battled a fire at a Davidson County salvage yard Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Leonard Salvage, located at 4471 Old U.S. 52, north of Lexington, at 1:10 p.m.

Firefighters got the fire out and crews left the salvage yard at 3:08 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

35.886709 -80.249354