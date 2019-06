× Fire and Hazmat workers on scene of fuel spill in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire and Hazmat units are on the scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 40 at Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

A truck’s fuel tank ruptured and began leaking.

Hazmat is working on confining the spill.

All lanes are open but traffic is congested.

