Duke Energy to use new tech to protect bats, clean energy produces more power than coal for first time in April and more

Posted 10:23 am, June 27, 2019, by

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Duke Energy which plans to roll out new technology to prevent bats from flying into wind turbines, clean energy which supplied more power than coal for the first time in April and smartphones which could share some blame for the decline in financial literacy.

