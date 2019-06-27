Biscoe police chief charged with assault on a female

Posted 4:43 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, June 27, 2019

Biscoe Police Chief Brent Tedder (Town of Biscoe)

BISCOE, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Biscoe police chief on an assault charge, according to a news release.

Brent Tedder is charged with one count of assault on a female.

The charge stems from an investigation that the SBI began in May at the request of Montgomery County District Attorney T. Lynn Clodfelter.

Tedder was arrested Thursday around 1:50 pm.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and went before a magistrate where he signed a written promise to appear in court.

The SBI is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (919) 662-4500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.