× Biscoe police chief charged with assault on a female

BISCOE, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Biscoe police chief on an assault charge, according to a news release.

Brent Tedder is charged with one count of assault on a female.

The charge stems from an investigation that the SBI began in May at the request of Montgomery County District Attorney T. Lynn Clodfelter.

Tedder was arrested Thursday around 1:50 pm.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and went before a magistrate where he signed a written promise to appear in court.

The SBI is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (919) 662-4500.