49-year-old man charged with child sex crimes, arrested at meet-up spot in Alamance County

MEBANE, N.C. — A Rocky Mount man is facing charges after allegedly asking a child for sexual acts, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office special victims unit launched the investigation on June 19.

On Wednesday, investigators learned that the suspect was headed from Rocky Mount to a location in Mebane to meet the child.

Deputies, along with the special operations division, street crimes division and Homeland Security Investigations, arrested Jason William Gray, 49, of Rocky Mount.

Gray was charged with four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, one count of solicitation of a child by computer and appear and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

He was booked into the Alamance County jail and received a $150,000 bond.