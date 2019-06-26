Woman leaves great corporate job to pursue dream of repairing devices in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Shalisha Morgan had a great job in corporate America but learned that’s not where her heart was.

Instead of short circuiting her passion, she put a new spark in her life.

Morgan launched her device repair business – Geek In Heels.

“I specialize in all device repairs, whether it's an iPhone, Android, iPad, television, computer monitor, electronic lock, anything with a circuit board in it, Geek In Heels can fix,” she said.

Morgan’s originally from Kansas City, Kansas, but her dream job brought her to Winston-Salem.

“I really worked my way up the technical ranks, got my own office. As a child, that was my dream to finally have my own office, but I noticed that people tried to keep rewriting my own narrative and push me into coding and that's not something that I wanted to do,” she said.

After leaving that career, she decided to re-launch Geek In Heels at Hanes Mall.

She currently has a kiosk in mall.

Morgan has two children, a son and a daughter, who are also interested in technology.

She says it’s important to set an example for them.

“Don't let anyone tell you that you can't. It could have been easy for anyone to say, ‘You want to do what? That's a man's job,’ and plenty of people have told me that, but I have proven that I can do it, and I do it very well and elegantly,” she said.