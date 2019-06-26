Winston-Salem teen shot on porch in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police report.
At about 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at 1901 N. Dunleith Ave.
At the scene, police found 19-year-old Joshua Joel Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound to the left bicep.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe Vargas was standing on his front porch when someone in a Ford Bronco pulled up to the intersection of Bethlehem Lane and Dunleith Avenue and began firing at the teenager.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.
36.117217 -80.226876