Winston-Salem man accused of several business break-ins faces new charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accused of breaking into several businesses is facing new charges, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

James Wesley Rawls, 46, of Winston-Salem, is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Rawls was already facing two counts of felony attempted breaking and entering, eight counts of felony breaking and entering and seven counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Winston-Salem police have been investigating the break-ins since May 15 and linked all the crimes to Rawls.

Police say Rawls broke into the following businesses:

El Taino (520 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (2 incidents)

New Yorker Pizza (1477 New Walkertown Rd.)

Forsyth Seafood (108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (3 incidents)

Pizza City (542 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)

Lu’s Chinese Restaurant (1479 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)

Walkertown Tobacco (1472 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)

OGB 1 Stop (2936 Old Greensboro Rd.) (3 incidents)

BP Gas Station (105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)

K Beauty Supply (1491 New Walkertown Rd.)

La Perlita (1001 Waughtown St.) (2 incidents)

Based on the new charges, Rawls’ bond has been increased to $300,000. He is scheduled to appear in court July 11.