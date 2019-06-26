Greensboro crash investigation becomes homicide case after victim dies of gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has died, and a crash investigation turned into a homicide case.

At about 1:22 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries .on the 1900 block of Merritt Drive.

Police found one person at the scene suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The victim later died.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Merrit Drive was closed from Mosby Drive to Annadale Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.