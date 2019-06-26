Greensboro crash investigation becomes homicide case after victim dies of gunshot wound

Posted 5:56 am, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, June 26, 2019

(Lindsay Tuman/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has died, and a crash investigation turned into a homicide case.

At about 1:22 a.m., officers responded to a crash  with injuries .on the 1900 block of Merritt Drive.

Police found one person at the scene suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The victim later died.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Merrit Drive was closed from Mosby Drive to Annadale Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.