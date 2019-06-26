Trump opposes US women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s protests during anthem

The president said he disagrees with U.S. women’s soccer team Co-Captain Megan Rapinoe at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe used to kneel during the anthem until the United States Soccer Federation issued a new policy requiring players to stand.

She stopped kneeling but that does not mean she’s stopped protesting.

During the anthem, Rapinoe now stands but does not sing and does not place her hand over her heart like her teammates.

President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Hill that he doesn’t think the co-captain of the women’s team should be protesting during the anthem.

When asked if its appropriate, Trump said, “No, I don’t think so.”

When Yahoo Sports asked her earlier this year if it feels odd representing the United States while a president she criticizes sits in office, she said, “Not really, because I feel like I’m a walking protest.”

Despite his objection to Rapinoe’s actions, the president still holds the team in high praise.

“I love watching women’s soccer,” he said, The Hill reports. “They’re really talented.”