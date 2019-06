Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRONDALE, Ala. -- What do you do when you respond to a call about loose goats?

Well if you're the Irondale Police Department in Alabama, you turn it into a video.

Jumping on the "Old Town Road" video craze, Irondale police shared the video on their Facebook page Tuesday where it has been viewed more than 74,000 times.

The rescued goat even sings some backup vocals for the Irondale police officer.