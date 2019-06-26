North Carolina art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart

Joanna Frantz

CLAYTON, N.C.  — A high school teacher stole craft supplies from Walmart, according to Clayton Police Department, WTVD reports.

Investigators charged Joanna Frantz, 59, with misdemeanor larceny after getting a call from the store about a person hiding supplies in her raincoat.

Investigators said Frantz cooperated with store staff and police when confronted. They said she had nearly $225 worth of unpaid merchandise in her possession.

Frantz is a teacher at Clayton High School. According to Jocoreport.com, she teaches art classes and has been at the school since August 2013.

