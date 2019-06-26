More than 40 new homes could be built in north High Point if city council annexes, rezones land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A community in High Point could soon have even more places for people to rest their heads.

A developer is interested in adding dozens of homes in a neighborhood off Skeet Club Road in north High Point.

On July 15, High Point City Council will look at a proposal to annex and rezone the 12.6-acre plot of land.

The city’s planning and zoning department already recommended making the change, which could bring 42 single-family homes to the area.

The price point would be between $275,000 and $300,000.

Donald MacKinnon doesn’t want to new development created down his street. He lives on Village Springs Drive.

“Bulldozers and dump trucks can only get down this road single file,” MacKinnon said.

Overcrowding schools is one of the things he says neighbors are worried about in the future.

“I spoke with two teachers as a result of this and they said it's becoming really hard to manage,” MacKinnon said.

An attorney for the developer told FOX8 people who live in the area should have expected this change. Village Spring Drive was built to be continued.

Herbert Shannon, a senior planner with the city, said his team also expected the change and considered all the variables.

“We look at water, sewer, touch base with transportation, and we make sure Guilford County Schools is aware of it,” Shannon said.

Shannon says growth in the city is happening at a positive and steady space. Most of the land in north High Point has been developed, but there are still a few small pockets available.

“We typically handle about 20 to 30 zoning cases through the year throughout the city so there is quite a bit of interest in developing in the city,” Shannon said.

Shannon says the public will have another opportunity to voice their opinions on the change before city council members make a decision. They will meet on July 15.

If approved, Shannon says the developer could start work next summer.