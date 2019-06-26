Man who shot into occupied vehicle in Burlington in 2017 sentenced to 24½ years

Christopher Lee Neal

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man charged in connection with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Burlington in 2017 has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher Lee Neal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Neal was sentenced to 24½ years in prison.

The shooting happened on June 13, 2017, at the intersection of West Web Avenue and Glenn Raven Road. Burlington police say Neal pulled up beside of a woman’s car and fired shots at it. The woman was not injured.

Neal was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 15, 2017.

