× Man flown to hospital in serious condition after shots fired at Burlington club

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in serious condition and two others are hurt after a

At about 1:46 a.m. Wednesday morning, a report of multiple shots fired led police from Burlington, Graham, Elon, Mebane, Gibsonville and Haw River, as well as the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, to Club Royal at 2389 Corporation Parkway.

Police say they found a large disturbance at the intersection of Plaza Drive and Corporation Parkway and inside the club.

Officers report 26-year-old Tre Dominique McCandies, of Burlington, was lying in the road with two gunshot wounds to the lower back.

He was taken to a hospital by helicopter in serious condition.

Two other people inside the club had minor injuries.

Police report there are no suspects or motive at this time.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this crime. We ask that you contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.