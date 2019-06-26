× Man accused of killing Busch Gardens’ famous flamingo hit, killed by truck in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of abusing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s famous dancing flamingo Pinky, leading to the animal’s death, was hit and killed by a truck, WTVT reports.

Joseph Carrao, 48, of Orlando, allegedly grabbed Pinky and threw the bird to the ground so hard that its leg was nearly severed in August 2016. Pinky had to be euthanized.

In February 2017, Carrao was found incompetent to stand trial.

A Florida Highway Patrol crash report says on June 5, Carrao was walking across Colonial Drive near his home when he was hit and killed by a Ford F-150.

Pinky, 19 at the time of its death, was a Chilean flamingo whose dancing moves made it one of the park’s stars, according to WTVT.

The driver of the Ford was not injured and was not cited.