High Point martial arts instructor faces 4 statutory rape charges, more than a dozen child sex offense charges

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point martial arts instructor is facing sexual assault charges, police report.

Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, 23, of Winston-Salem, was charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult with a child being less than 15 years. Investigators also obtained warrants for 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

These warrants have not yet been served.

On June 10, police were told of a sexual assault involving three girls and the instructor at Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do at 3935 Brian Jordan Place in High Point.

Investigators concluded the alleged incidents happened between May 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.

An attorney for Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do told FOX8 through at statement the instructor allegedly “engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women who are students at the same location.”

The instructor was fired on May 31, one day after the company found out about what allegedly happened.

Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do operates a group of family-oriented tae kwon do schools throughout the Piedmont Triad.

You can read the full statement below:

“On May 30th we learned that an adult instructor at our High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women who are students at the same location. On May 31st we terminated that instructor for violation of company policy regarding conduct and contact with students. We now understand an investigation is being conducted by the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit who will consult with the Guilford County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges are appropriate. “We have been asked by the High Point Police Department not to share certain details of this terrible situation in our statement while they continue to investigate. We will honor those requests and hope that all of those involved will do the same out of respect for the privacy of the victims and the families. We are heartbroken for the victims and their families and shocked by what we have learned. “We have met with a detective of the High Point Police Department and have actively collaborated with him and the department during the investigation. We have maintained contact with the families involved as part of our efforts to keep them informed while supporting the police in their work and also respecting and protecting the privacy of those families. Again, we urge all those involved to consider the sensitivity of the matter, to respect the privacy of the families and to allow the police and Guilford County District Attorney to investigate. “Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do operates a group of family-oriented tae kwon do schools throughout the Piedmont Triad. We opened our first school in Winston-Salem over twenty years ago. “We deeply value our role in this community and we have worked hard over the past two decades to teach and to build the trust that is fundamental to our schools, our values and the relationship among teachers and students. Our group of schools represents a richly diverse and supportive network of people dedicated to building character, self-confidence, and inner strength through the Korean art of tae kwon do. “The former instructor, through his conduct, violated all of our values and broke the trust of our students and our school. While we do not and cannot understand or in any way condone that conduct, we understand the seriousness of this situation and, as instructors and parents, we share the pain and the concerns of our students and their families. We will continue not only to cooperate with law enforcement and the district attorney but we will also continue to support our students and their families. “Due to the ongoing investigation and given the sensitive nature of the circumstances, we will not make any further statements or take any further questions at this time. Thank you.”