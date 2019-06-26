Grill up everything from appetizers to deserts with these recipes from GTCC culinary instructors

It's grilling season and on this Recipe Wednesday, we're making a whole meal on the grill from appetizer to dessert. The culinary instructors from GTCC in Jamestown stopped by our studios to show us these delicious dishes hot off the grill.
Chef G’s Grilling Recipes
Keith E Gardiner CEC CCE CCA AAC
Chef Instructor at Guilford Technical Community College
Grilled Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction
Ingredients
- 1 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbs honey
- 3 large tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- Himalayan Pink teaspoon salt
- Fresh ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- extra-virgin olive oil to drizzle
Directions
- Combine vinegar and honey in small sauce pan and simmer to reduce volume to desired consistency. Apx 1/3 cup
- Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Flash on VERY HOT grill for a few seconds on each side.
- Alternate on a plate, tomato, cheese, tomato
- Drizzle with balsamic glaze, olive oil, season with more salt and pepper and top with fresh basil.
- Serve warm/room temp and enjoy with crisp grilled French bread.
Balsamic Marinated Grilled Flank steak with roast mushrooms, potatoes, and grilled asparagus
Ingredients
- 1 (2-3 -pound) beef flank steak
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- ¼ tsp Fresh ground black pepper
- ½ cup Balsamic Marinade (mix ingredients below)
- 1/8 cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
Directions
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl.
- Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat.
- Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator overnight.
- Preheat grill to high.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.
- Place steak on Grill, season with salt and pepper and close lid of grill, for apx 5 minutes to sear meat good.
- Flip to other side for another 5 minutes, reduce heat to medium and cook to desired doneness turning occasionally. (Rare to medium rare is recommended for the juiciest most flavorful steak) or medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Slice steak thinly against the grain.
Sides: Roast Mushrooms, Steak cut potatoes, grilled asparagus:
- Season mushrooms, potatoes and asparagus with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and olive oil.
- Start potatoes first and cook on shelf of grill , in an open foil pack till almost done before beginning steak, mushrooms, and asparagus.
- Cook mushrooms in open foil pack while steak is cooking.
- Grill asparagus directly on grill while steak is cooking.
Appetizer/Fish Course (also can be used as an entrée):
Grilled Marinated Tuna Skewers with Mango Salsa
Mango Salsa
Ingredients
- 1 large ripe mango, peeled, pitted and diced
- 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Prepare the mango salsa by combining the mango, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeno pepper in a bowl.
- Add the lime juice and toss well.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Refrigerate until ready
Marinade for Tuna
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Tuna cut into strips
- 8 Skewers
Directions
Soak skewers for at least 20 minutes water and skew tuna
Place tuna strips in marinade for no more than 15 minutes.
Drain off excess marinade. Placed on hot grill approximately two minutes per side or for desired temperature. Serve with mango salsa
Desert
Grilled Blueberry Cobbler
Ingredients
For the blueberry filling:
- 4 cups Blueberries
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- 1 orange juiced
For the topping:
- 1 cup flour
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 egg
- 1 pinch salt
Directions
- Preheat grill to 400 degrees F. You are using the 2 zone method for this recipe. That means 1/2 your grill burners will be turned on, 1/2 will be turned off. The cobbler will be baked on the side with the burners turned off.
- Use a good quality grill thermometer and place it right on the grill grate on the indirect heat side of the grill to ensure your grill is running at the right temperature, which is 400 degrees. I never trust the gauge on top of the grill. It's giving you the heat at at the top of the grill which can vary wildly from the temperature where your food is!
- Butter the inside of 1 large cast iron pan, or 4 small cast iron pans.
- Set aside.
For the blueberry filling
- In a large bowl combine honey, corn starch, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and orange juice.
- Stir well.
- Pour over blueberries, and mix until combined thoroughly.
- Pour into cast iron pan(s).
- Set aside.
For the topping
- Combine flour and butter in a bowl, and cut together with a fork, or a pastry cutter, or your hands.
- Add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, egg, and salt.
- Mix until combined.
- Using a spoon, or your hand, drop small pieces of the batter over top of blueberry mixture. It's suppose to look rustic so it's okay to drop randomly.
- Place on the grill over indirect heat and bake for about 30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the blueberries are soft.
- Remove from the grill carefully.
- You can serve hot or cool. Scoop ice cream or whipped cream over top if desired.