Grill up everything from appetizers to deserts with these recipes from GTCC culinary instructors

It's grilling season and on this Recipe Wednesday, we're making a whole meal on the grill from appetizer to dessert. The culinary instructors from GTCC in Jamestown stopped by our studios to show us these delicious dishes hot off the grill.

Chef G’s Grilling Recipes

Keith E Gardiner CEC CCE CCA AAC

Chef Instructor at Guilford Technical Community College

Grilled Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Ingredients

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1 Tbs honey

3 large tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices

fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch slices

Himalayan Pink teaspoon salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

extra-virgin olive oil to drizzle

Directions

Combine vinegar and honey in small sauce pan and simmer to reduce volume to desired consistency. Apx 1/3 cup Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Flash on VERY HOT grill for a few seconds on each side. Alternate on a plate, tomato, cheese, tomato Drizzle with balsamic glaze, olive oil, season with more salt and pepper and top with fresh basil. Serve warm/room temp and enjoy with crisp grilled French bread.

Balsamic Marinated Grilled Flank steak with roast mushrooms, potatoes, and grilled asparagus

Ingredients

1 (2-3 -pound) beef flank steak

1 tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Fresh ground black pepper

½ cup Balsamic Marinade (mix ingredients below)

1/8 cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Directions

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator overnight. Preheat grill to high. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on Grill, season with salt and pepper and close lid of grill, for apx 5 minutes to sear meat good. Flip to other side for another 5 minutes, reduce heat to medium and cook to desired doneness turning occasionally. (Rare to medium rare is recommended for the juiciest most flavorful steak) or medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning occasionally. Slice steak thinly against the grain.

Sides: Roast Mushrooms, Steak cut potatoes, grilled asparagus:

Season mushrooms, potatoes and asparagus with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and olive oil. Start potatoes first and cook on shelf of grill , in an open foil pack till almost done before beginning steak, mushrooms, and asparagus. Cook mushrooms in open foil pack while steak is cooking. Grill asparagus directly on grill while steak is cooking.

Appetizer/Fish Course (also can be used as an entrée):

Grilled Marinated Tuna Skewers with Mango Salsa

Mango Salsa

Ingredients

1 large ripe mango, peeled, pitted and diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Prepare the mango salsa by combining the mango, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeno pepper in a bowl. Add the lime juice and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready

Marinade for Tuna

Ingredients

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Tuna cut into strips

8 Skewers

Directions

Soak skewers for at least 20 minutes water and skew tuna

Place tuna strips in marinade for no more than 15 minutes.

Drain off excess marinade. Placed on hot grill approximately two minutes per side or for desired temperature. Serve with mango salsa

Desert

Grilled Blueberry Cobbler

Ingredients

For the blueberry filling:

4 cups Blueberries

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon corn starch

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 orange juiced

For the topping:

1 cup flour

4 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 egg

1 pinch salt

Directions

Preheat grill to 400 degrees F. You are using the 2 zone method for this recipe. That means 1/2 your grill burners will be turned on, 1/2 will be turned off. The cobbler will be baked on the side with the burners turned off. Use a good quality grill thermometer and place it right on the grill grate on the indirect heat side of the grill to ensure your grill is running at the right temperature, which is 400 degrees. I never trust the gauge on top of the grill. It's giving you the heat at at the top of the grill which can vary wildly from the temperature where your food is! Butter the inside of 1 large cast iron pan, or 4 small cast iron pans. Set aside.

For the blueberry filling

In a large bowl combine honey, corn starch, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and orange juice. Stir well. Pour over blueberries, and mix until combined thoroughly. Pour into cast iron pan(s). Set aside.

For the topping