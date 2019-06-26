× Greensboro man faces new charges after woman killed in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man faces additional charges after a crash killed a woman in May, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Terrence Manning, 30, is now charged with second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

The crash happened on May 22 and after the crash, Manning was initially charged with driving left of center, driving with a license revoked and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Police say 38-year-old Varonda Manley was standing by the bus stop off Lees Chapel Road near Byers Road when Manning ran off the road to the left, hitting Manley and a utility pole. Manley died from her injuries.

Manning is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $1 million bond.