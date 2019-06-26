Greensboro Fire Department approved to demolish, rebuild 2 fire stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Fire Department will build two new fire stations after city council recently approved two designs for construction.

Chief Bobby Nugent said Station 7 and Station 56 are outdated and decades old. He explained that even though construction would cost millions, it saves the city money in the long run.

“You can only put on so many roofs onto a fire station before you start to think about why are we continuing to put money in these buildings when they’re becoming older and older?" he said.

He said that Station 7 is at least 60 years old and has exceeded its lifespan. Future plans for the station would house EMS crews with firefighters for the first time.

“We’re excited about it, we feel like it’s going to be our flagship station that’s really going to bring in new technology,” he said.

Firefighters will be housed in temporary facilities while construction is underway.

“It’s very important for the citizens to know that we’re taking the steps to basically locate those companies in the same area,” Nugent said.

He said along with plans for the new stations, council approved funds for new training equipment that will allow for live burn training to be conducted at headquarters.

“Currently, the only way we have the opportunity to let the folks have live fire training is when we have homes to burn that people are trying to get rid of and we’ll take those and try to burn those,” he said. “With the Conex boxes, we can schedule things better, it’s more to our schedule as opposed to the weather or state because there’s certain days they won’t let us burn.”

Nugent explained that the additional equipment and recent salary increases help the department remain competitive with other cities across the state.

“It does help us to recruit new employees, good quality employees. And it helps us retain the ones that we have,” he said.