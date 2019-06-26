Forsyth County dispatcher helps mother deliver baby over the phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ryann Blandino gave birth to a healthy baby girl who she was not quite ready for.

Ryann’s family told FOX8 they were expected their daughter to be born next week. She and her husband, Giancarlo, already had their schedules made and her name picked out -- Carmela Rose, which means "Garden of Roses."

However, Ryann woke up experiencing stomach pains.

“I just thought she had an upset stomach,” said Darla Gregory, Ryann's mother.

Gregory had been staying at Ryann and Giancarlo's house in preparation for the delivery.

“She then started screaming, ‘The baby’s coming!'" Gregory recalled.

At that moment Gregory called 911.

On the other end was Michelle Lewis, a new employee with Forsyth County EMS/Fire Communications.

“I heard them saying, 'we can see the head, we can see the head,'" Lewis said. “And it all happened very fast. It felt like an eternity, but it was seconds.”

Lewis instructed Gregory and Ryann on what to do to make sure the delivery went smoothly. She told them to lie Ryann on the floor and set aside plenty of clean towels.

About four minutes into the call, and less than 10 minutes after first feeling pain, Ryann gave birth to Carmela.

“We were just saying, "the baby’s already out, the baby’s already out!'" Gregory said. "I mean she just swooshed! I mean it was the fastest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Doctors said Carmela was 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

“Sometimes we often get calls where someone is dying,” Lewis said, hours after taking the call. “So, to have a call where someone is coming into this world and to hear the cry, it helps you feel like, ‘OK, this job is worth it.’”

Both mother and daughter are doing great and will be able to go home on Friday.