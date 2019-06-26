Body of teenage girl found after drowning in North Carolina river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County emergency responders recovered the body of a 16-year-old girl the day after she drowned in the South Fork River on Monday, WSOC reports.

The girl was identified as Makenna Warlick.

Investigators said three teenage girls had been swimming in the river near the dam and exploring the rocky area downstream.

"She fell into the water and got stuck in between two rocks, and she screamed, ‘Haley, help me. Haven, help me,’ and they couldn't help her,” Misty Dial, whose daughter was with Warlick at the river, told WSOC.

Authorities said the two other girls were uninjured.

In the last two weeks, two teenagers have drowned in the South Fork River. The first was 14-year-old Ethan Britt, who officials said went swimming in the flooded river with a friend earlier in June then got swept away.

