America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain
Chick-fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast-food restaurant based on customer satisfaction, Forbes reports.
This is the fourth year in a row that the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant has topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for limited-service restaurant chains.
Chick-fil-A scored an 86 out of 100. For comparison, KFC got a 78, with Burger King 76, Taco Bell 75 and McDonald’s 69.
Chick-fil-A released the following statement to Fox News regarding the achievement:
“We are honored by the ranking and grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A, it’s truly our pleasure to serve them. Our commitment to serving great food with gracious hospitality started more than 50 years ago with our founder’s first restaurant. Today, the more than 145,000 individuals who represent the brand in 2,400 restaurants make honors like this possible by continuing his commitment to service.”