America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain

Chick-fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast-food restaurant based on customer satisfaction, Forbes reports.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant has topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for limited-service restaurant chains.

Chick-fil-A scored an 86 out of 100. For comparison, KFC got a 78, with Burger King 76, Taco Bell 75 and McDonald’s 69.

Chick-fil-A released the following statement to Fox News regarding the achievement: