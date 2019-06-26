Amazon files patent for drone home surveillance system, AAA predicts low Independence Day gas prices and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which which filed for a patent for a drone-based home surveillance system, gas prices which AAA predicts will be low for Independence Day and Walmart which came in 2% cheaper than Amazon and Target online.
