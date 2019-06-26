× 2-year-old bitten by dog at Guilford County Animal Shelter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A child was injured from a dog bite at the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday, according to a news release from the shelter.

The 2-year-old was bitten around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the shelter, the child was bitten while the family was evaluating a husky mix for possible adoption.

There is no word on the extent of the child’s injury.

The dog has been moved into isolation for review.

The shelter said the dog is current on all its vaccinations.