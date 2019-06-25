Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of sunlight shining down during engagement photos

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A woman who captured a beautiful moment at Yosemite National Park is now hoping she can find the people in her photo.

Faith Taylor tweeted the photo on Saturday showing a ray of sunlight shining down on a couple.

“At Yosemite, a couple was getting engagement photos taken and when I went to take a pic of their glory, a beam of LIGHT shown on them. I. Am. Emotional. Someone find them,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor said she was shy and didn’t approach the couple at the time because she “didn’t want to interrupt their professional photographer with my iPhone 6 photo,” but said she believes the couple may want the picture.

The Twitterverse was eager to help. The photo has been retweeted more than 19,000 and has over 151,000 likes.

There is still no word on who the mystery couple is.

