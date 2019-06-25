× Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

It’s an important day for fans of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s has announced that the spicy nuggets will return on August 19 and Chance the Rapper is partially to thank.

In May, he tweeted “Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s then responded asking fans to get one of their tweets up to 2 million likes to bring the nuggets back.

Less than 24 hours later, they reached their goal.