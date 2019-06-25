× Uwharrie Charter Academy chief operations officer, accounts payable clerk resign amid misuse of funds investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two employees of Uwharrie Charter Academy have resigned amid a misuse of funds investigation.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies filed a report Monday that Academy Chief Operations Office Van Hurley may have misused funds.

Uwharrie Charter Academy Board Chair Stacy Griffin said in a statement that Van Hurley and Accounts Payable Clerk Leigh Hurley both resigned that same day.

“The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will now move forward with what has thus far been an internal investigation that does not relate in any way to student safety,” the statement reads.