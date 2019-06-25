Trinity man arrested after police chase stolen pickup truck through Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man will face charges after a police chase Monday night.

At about 5:56 p.m., a man reported that his white Ford F-150 was stolen from the Murphy USA gas station at the Walmart on Liberty Drive.

At about 9:29 p.m., Thomasville police spotted a truck matching the description.

When an officer attempted a traffic stop, the truck took off leading police on a chase starting at National Highway and Brookdale Drive.

The truck allegedly sideswiped a person's vehicle, but the victim was not injured.

Troopers ended the the chase at Enterprise Road and Mallard Drive using stop sticks and the PIT maneuver, which involves making content with the fleeing vehicle, forcing it to turn abruptly.

Michael Zachary Brown, 32, of Trinity, was arrested. Police say he will be charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is in Davidson County jail under a $30,000 secured bond.