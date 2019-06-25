The unraveling: Tip puts Baby Doe’s biological father behind bars – ‘What Happened to Baby Doe’ episode 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After her baby was snatched from her arms, Rochetta Cheek could only wonder.

“I had to go all these years not knowing if she was dead or alive and just dealing with that on my conscience, that’s rough,” she said.

After Michael Wilson abandoned the first baby, the abuse didn’t stop.

He fathered two more children with Cheek.

Those children, a daughter and a son, are now 17 and 14 years old.

Cheek says there were times that the trauma was overwhelming and she became depressed.

Eventually someone on the outside would step in.

Cheek’s friend found a story her daughter had written.

“The characters in the story was basically our life going on. It was about a girl getting pregnant by somebody in the family, but the name of her story was ‘The Pregnancy Pact,’” she said.

That friend became concerned enough to call child protective services.

People looking into the case noticed that Wilson was paying child support and began to look closer at Cheek’s age and her children’s ages.

Cheek says at this point, her friend had already told CPS about the sexual abuse she endured from childhood through her young adult life.

Wilson was arrested in 2013 in connection to sexual assault charges against Cheek.

Cheek was not publicly identified at the time because her name is protected as a sexual assault victim.

However, we are identifying her now because she is willingly sharing her story.

Wilson’s wife, Antoinette Wilson, was also taken into custody on aiding and abetting charges.

At the time of the case, her cousin said that Antoinette Wilson has learning disabilities and was brainwashed.

Cheek gave FOX8 a similar account.

“She's mentally challenged and throughout the whole process, I begged them to not to do anything to her. I begged them to not lock her up, not press charges on her or anything because she was a victim just as well as I was,” Cheek said.

Cheek says Antoinette Wilson was released a few years ago and she keeps in touch with her.

Michael Wilson is currently serving a life sentence.

He was also charged with child abuse for abandoning the baby.

Angel Thomas is now a teenager.

“When I was younger, I was angry and I feel like I'd probably go back and forth with my parents a lot about it, but as I got older, I just kind of learned that God does things for a reason and I was supposed to end up here with my family and now I don't question it,” Thomas said.

FOX8 contacted Michael Wilson for an interview. He declined our request.

Cheek says she still has not received an apology from Wilson.

“I want the apology because deep down from the bottom of your heart, you do apologize for what you did to me, not because of anybody else, but because you really mean it,” she said.

Carrie and Daryl Thomas, Angel’s adoptive parents, were asked if they wanted an apology.

“No, not at all,” Carrie Thomas said.

“I don't want to see him,” Daryl Thomas said.

“Not at all. All I want is what I got and that's a beautiful young lady,” Carrie Thomas said.

This is part of our series on Baby Doe.

Click here for episode 7.

Click here for episode 6.

Click here for episode 5.

Click here for episode 4.

Click here for episode 3.

Click here for episode 2.

Click here for episode 1.

Podcasts

Subscribe to “What Happened to Baby Doe?” wherever you get your podcasts, or you can click on the podcast player below to listen to episode 1.