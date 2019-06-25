In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a study which found that more racist tweets are connected to a increase in hate crimes, McDonald's which reported that the decision to swap frozen beef for fresh is helping sales and U.S. natural gas prices which recently collapsed.
Study finds rise of racist tweets connects to more real world crimes, McDonald’s reports burger sales are up after going fresh and more
-
Disney reports better than expected earnings, McDonald’s to launch ‘Worldwide Favorites’ menu and more
-
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
-
Raleigh among best places to be a video gamer, NASA to allow tourists to visit International Space Station and more
-
Hershey’s chocolate bars get a makeover, North Carolina slides in senior health rankings and more
-
-
Uber and Lyft list what annoys drivers the most, food company says their milks stays fresh for 2 months and more
-
Superhero movies dominate box office, Tesla fires dozens as sales slow and more
-
Facebook rolls out major redesign, Amazon production line works can be fired by robots and more
-
‘Avengers: Endgame’ dominates with 90% of U.S. ticket sales, Epic Games breaks venture capital records and more
-
Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $20 an hour, study finds best day of week to get gas and more
-
-
Verizon launches smartphone plan for kids, study finds AT&T to be fastest US network and more
-
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
-
Apple Music surpasses Spotify in paid subscribers, hundreds of flights canceled over grounded Boeing 737 Max plans and more