Speed limit on I-74/U.S. 311 in High Point upped from 60 to 65 mph

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Drivers heading down Interstate 74 Tuesday afternoon were met with a surprise as they entered High Point.

The speed limit has increased from 60 to 65 mph.

“I think it helps with speeding. People like to speed because they feel like on the highway they’re not going to be able to go fast enough. So maybe 5 more miles per hour would help. It probably helps the traffic,” said Hannah Woody, of High Point.

Workers replaced 20 signs.

Now the whole stretch from Winston-Salem through High Point is 65 mph.

Winston-Salem native Jamel Brinkley feels it can save drivers money.

“Not just me but I believe a lot of people will appreciate that just for the simple fact that you don’t have to worry about getting a speeding ticket with the dramatic change in speed,” Brinkley said.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker said the change was made in order to keep the speed limit on the interstate consistent from Forsyth County to Randolph County.