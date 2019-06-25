Police release new body cam video of infant found abandoned in Georgia woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- New body cam footage has been released of Baby India, the newborn girl found abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods earlier this month.

The baby was found on June 6 in good condition.

Authorities are searching for the baby’s mother.

The baby is in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's tip line at (770) 888-7308. Your call can be anonymous.