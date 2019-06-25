Man outraged after server calls him ‘fat’ on restaurant receipt

HOUSTON — A man says he will not return to a Houston bar and grill after he was called “gay” and “fat” on his receipt, KTRK reports.

After placing his order at Plush Daiquiri Bar and Grill, the man looked down at his receipt to see the words, “to go dude with dreads fat gay.”

Customer says he was insulted, described as "fat" on Houston restaurant receipt https://t.co/u53zgiLslP pic.twitter.com/Jvj7N1FXFe — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 25, 2019

“I don’t even know her. She don’t know me,” the customer told KTRK. He told the station he did not want to be identified.

The server reportedly felt bad about the incident and didn’t know the customer would see the note. She was suspended from work for three days.

Marcus Barlow, one of the owners, said “It was just her way of describing him. It wasn’t anything against him or anything personal. It was her way of referencing back who to deliver the food to.”

The two owners said the note does not reflect the restaurant.

While he said he has no complaints about the food, the incident left a bad taste in his mouth. The customer says he does not intend to go back again.