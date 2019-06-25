× Mail delivery at one NC home stops until a snake is removed from mailbox

MINT HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina postal worker found a snake on a mailbox and refused to deliver the mail until the snake was gone, according to the North Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

The snake is a nonvenomous Dekay’s brown snake that was found in Mint Hill just a little ways outside of Charlotte

It was living in the ivy below the mailbox and slithered up to sunbathe where it surprised the postal worker.

The snake was unharmed. When rescue workers arrived, they released it in some woods nearby.