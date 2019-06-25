× Judge will allow release of body camera video in case of Greensboro man who died in police custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Judge Susan E. Bray will allow Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott to release the body camera video of the arrest of Aaron Michael Andrews.

At 11:23 a.m. on June 17, officers were called to a breaking and entering in progress in the 2200 block of Maybank Drive.

When police arrived, they found a suspect, identified as Andrews, 35, of Greensboro, acting erratically.

Officers detained and handcuffed Andrews and asked EMS personnel to evaluate him and give him aid.

As EMS prepared to take Andrews to the hospital he became unresponsive.

EMS began lifesaving measures, but Andrews was later pronounced deceased.

