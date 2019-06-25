× High Point martial arts instructor accused of having ‘inappropriate communication’ with juveniles

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point martial arts instructor was fired after allegedly having inappropriate communication with juveniles.

An attorney for Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do told FOX8 through at statement the instructor allegedly “engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women who are students at the same location.”

High Point police confirmed an investigation is underway but did not release additional details.

No charges have been filed.

The instructor was fired on May 31, one day after the company found out about what allegedly happened.

Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do operates a group of family-oriented tae kwon do schools throughout the Piedmont Triad.

You can read the full statement below: