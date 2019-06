GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for Calista Ranae Caudle, 19, also known as Casper, who has been missing since May 30.

They were last seen wearing a grey hoodie, according to a GPD missing person report.

They are around 5 feet tall and weigh around 130 pounds and have no known identifying scars or tattoos.

If you know their whereabouts or have any information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 373-1000