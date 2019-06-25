Greensboro police release body camera footage showing arrest of man who died in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Susan E. Bray allowed Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott to release the body camera video of the arrest of Aaron Michael Andrews.

You can watch the video in its entirety by clicking here. Warning, video is graphic.

At 11:23 a.m. on June 17, officers were called to a breaking and entering in progress in the 2200 block of Maybank Drive.

When police arrived, they found a suspect, identified as Andrews, 35, of Greensboro, acting erratically.

Officers detained and handcuffed Andrews and asked EMS personnel to evaluate him and give him aid.

As EMS prepared to take Andrews to the hospital he became unresponsive.

EMS began lifesaving measures, but Andrews was later pronounced deceased.

